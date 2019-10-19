First Alert Weather Day for Sunday Night-Monday Morning

An upper-level disturbance and strong cold front are on track to move into north Texas and southern Oklahoma tomorrow evening. Ahead of this system, southerly winds will pick back up by tomorrow afternoon, feeding moisture and further destabilizing our atmosphere. Latest analysis from the Storm Prediction Center for Sunday night/Monday morning places our northernmost counties in a Level 2 Slight Risk of severe weather, and a Level 1 Marginal risk of severe weather along and just south of Interstate 20. We could still see an isolated severe storm in Deep East Texas as the front moves through, but conditions further south currently don’t seem to be as charged. A few showers/t’showers could develop in Deep East Texas during the afternoon but most of East Texas is looking to stay dry during the majority of the day. A strong cap will sit over our northern counties and will inhibit storm growth in the afternoon. If a storm is allowed to break through the cap by late afternoon/early evening, then we could see an isolated severe storm with a greater hail threat.