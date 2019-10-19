Mama Steph’s super cinnamon-y snickerdoodles

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Have you tried MamaSteph’s Super-Cinnamony Snickerdoodles?
Check out this delicious recipe below. You’ll want to be sure to make a lot to share with friends.
Ingredients
For the topping:
- 4 tablespoons sugar
- 2 teaspoons cinnamon
For the cookie dough:
- 3 1/2 cups flour
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 2 teaspoons baking soda
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1 cup butter
- 2 cups sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 tablespoon light corn syrup
- 2 1/2 teaspoons vanilla extract
Method:
In a small bowl, stir together the sugar and cinnamon and set aside.
To make the cookie dough, stir together the dry ingredients.
In a bowl with a paddle attachment, cream the butter. Add the sugar and continue to mix, then add the eggs, corn syrup, and vanilla, and mix thoroughly. Add the dry ingredients and mix until blended. Chill dough 1 hour if it’s sticky or difficult to handle. (tip: I find the snickerdoodles are softer and spread less if I chill them.)
Preheat oven to 375 degrees F.
Use a medium cookie scoop to scoop dough, then roll them in the cinnamon sugar to coat. (alternatively, roll dough with your hands into balls about the size of a walnut.) Place on an ungreased sheet pan 2 1/2 inches apart. Bake for 10 to 12 minutes until puffed up and the surface is slightly cracked. While still hot, sprinkle with fresh cinnamon sugar (not that which has had the raw dough rolled in it.) Let cool on the sheet pan a few minutes before removing to a wire rack to cool.
Makes 38 – 40 with medium cookie scoop.
