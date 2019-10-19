Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We are starting off with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Throughout the day we will see more and more sunshine as we warm to the mid-80s. Overnight we will cool to the lower 60s. Tomorrow will bring partly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-80s. In the late afternoon and evening, there is a slight chance of seeing a few showers. Monday morning a cold front will pass through, bringing us showers and isolated thundershowers as well as a cool down to the low 70s. Clear sunny skies will return for Tuesday and Wednesday as the lower 70s stick around. A bit more cloud cover returns for Thursday as well as afternoon rain chances. Another cold front will move through East Texas early on Friday morning dropping our temperatures to the low 60s and increasing our rain chances.