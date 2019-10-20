Angelina County Heart Alliance hosts Color Run/Walk to raise awareness on heart disease

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds of people came out to help raise awareness on heart disease by participating in the color run or walk at Ellen Trout Zoo in Lufkin.
Over a year ago, Matt Johnson had two stents placed in his heart after experiencing a cardiac event.
After going into rehab, he decided to make a lifestyle change and has since then lost 35 pounds thanks to exercising and participating in events such as the color run/walk hosted by the Angelina County Heart Alliance.
“So, I’m in a lot physical better shape. I’ve totally changed my eating lifestyle, no cholesterol, no fat, so I’m out here to support them today and to make sure that they know I support them the way they support me,” said Jackson. Jackson said having events such as these and fitness devices helps those impacted by heart disease stay motivated which is key in prevention.
“Subsequently I have a device that tells me how many steps and I’m over 10,000 by 10 o’clock in the morning, so it’s really not that hard if I can do it you just got to move that’s the key and I exercise three times a week,” said Jackson.
Tina Ford, co-chairman of the Angelina County Heart Alliance said it’s also a great opportunity for families to come out, have fun and support a good cause.
“People of all ages have come out, you can be an avid runner, there is a place for you here, you can be people with little kids who have come out with their strollers so there is something for everybody to participate,” said Ford.
Most importantly, Jackson said his goal is to continue to raise awareness and has some advice for those watching.
“Do everything you can do to put the fork down, pay attention to what you’re eating and attention to what your body is saying. Your body will tell you what’s wrong if you are winded, you’re sweating a lot and have any of the symptoms make sure you address those with your doctor,” said Jackson.
More than 300 people registered and participated in this year’s event.
All of the proceeds raised will be used to donate AED’s to nonprofits, school districts, and other organizations in Angelina County.
