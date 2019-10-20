Lufkin ISD custodian arrested on charges of indecency with a child

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - A Lufkin man has been arrested on charges of indecency with a child.
According to Angelina County judicial records, Gregory Lomax was booked into jail on the charge on Oct. 16.
According to Sheila Adams with Lufkin ISD, Lomax was employed by the district as a custodian at Lufkin Middle School. She said he has not been on campus since his arrest and will not be returning. She also confirmed the incident for which Lomax is charged did not happen on a Lufkin ISD campus.
KTRE is working to learn more details.
