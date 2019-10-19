Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live: Sunday Night - Monday Morning are First Alert Weather Days! Good evening, East Texas!! Our Saturday turned into a beautiful and warm day, with highs topping off in the middle 80s area-wide. Skies will remain mostly clear overnight and Sunday will start off with mostly sunny skies and upper 50s to lower 60s. Southerly winds return by the afternoon as do partly cloudy skies and middle 80s, with a few showers possible but not guaranteed. Our rain chances increase quickly late Sunday, with the possibility of strong/severe thunderstorms overnight into Monday morning ahead of our next strong cold front. The primary threat still looks to be damaging winds with the main line of storms, with an isolated threat of large hail and a low tornado threat. Our showers and storms should be out of East Texas by early Monday afternoon, with breezy northerly winds picking up moving our next cool airmass in. Upper 40s and low 50s in the morning, middle 70s in the afternoon, and nothing but sunshine for Tuesday and Wednesday. Cloud cover and a warm-up to near 80 degrees by Thursday, with showers and thunderstorms once again possible overnight into Friday morning as yet another cold front moves through East Texas. Friday will be a bit more cool with only low to middle 60s expected for afternoon highs. Skies look to stay clear for next weekend. Don’t forget to charge your phones as we head into Sunday night. If you haven’t already, download the KLTV/KTRE First Alert Weather Apps. They are a very important tool when severe weather hits and will notify you of any weather warnings near you, night or day. Stay alert, stay prepared, and stay safe East Texas!