Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Throughout the day today, we will see partly sunny skies and temperatures will warm to the mid-80s. Today is a First Alert Weather Day, starting tonight and ending tomorrow morning. Strong to possibly severe storms will begin to move into our far northwestern counties as early as 1 AM. Storms will continue to move to the southeast, passing over I-30 and I-20 between 3 AM and 6 AM. After 6 AM the line of storms significantly weakens and will begin to break up as it moves over Deep East Texas. The majority of the wet weather should be out of our area by about 12 PM on Monday. After the storms pass on Monday we will be in the low 70s and see mostly clear and sunny skies. That sunshine will stick around for Tuesday and Wednesday. We will bring back rain chances for both Thursday and Friday. Saturday, expect mostly sunny skies and lower 60s.