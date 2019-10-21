East Texas Ag News: Tips on treating weeds in the farm pond

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you have weeds in your pond this time year, especially, it can be a bit of a challenge to tackle them.
It’s the wrong time of year to stock tilapia fish. And the warmer water means you can’t kill all of it at once of your pond will be oxygen-depleted due to the rotting vegetation.
According to county extension agents in Angelina County, anytime something rots, the decomposition process consumes oxygen. And, if this is taking place in a pond, your fish will likely suffer.
So if your pond has weeds this time of year, you’re advised to treat a portion of the pond at a time. Start with no more than 25 percent.
