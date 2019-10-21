First Alert: Clearing out and cooling back down

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The early morning rain and storms have exited stage left now that the cold front has graced us with its presence and pushed through our part of the state.
With clear skies expected the next couple of nights, we will be in store for more chilly nights as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40′s and lower 50′s.
We will have an abundance of sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with daytime highs topping out in the middle-to-upper 70′s, which will make for some great weather to get outdoors.
Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive late Thursday night or early Friday morning. Along and behind the front, there will be a 40% chance of some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Since we are not expecting a significant warm-up ahead of the next frontal boundary, the chances for heavy thunderstorms is less likely.
Skies should then clear out by next weekend, which will lead to a cool sunshine across the Piney Woods as we round out the last weekend in October.
