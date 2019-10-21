First Baptist Church hosts 3rd annual Love Lufkin community service projects

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Hundreds of members from First Baptist Church in Lufkin lent a helping hand in the community through their 3rd annual Love Lufkin service projects.
For the past three years, Rebekah Koch and her family have participated in Love Lufkin community service projects in efforts to help give back.
“It’s so valuable that we have the opportunity to bring our kids out into the community, places we drive by every day, places we play all of the time and get to show them the importance of serving our community by giving back in this way,” said Koch.
Church members at First Baptist Church were divided into groups and completed more than 30 service projects which included painting at Kiwanis Park, cleaning, brush removal, and college care packaging to name a few.
“This is never meant to be our only day of service, but this is really supposed to be catalyst to get our people involved in our community and for them to realize that it’s easier and more accessible to love and serve those around more than they possibly thought before,” said Walker McWilliams, Associate Pastor of First Baptist Church.
Koch said while providing service may seem small to some, her goal is that the acts of kindness will leave a huge impact on Lufkin.
“When it comes together and our whole church community is out helping to clean up Lufkin and freshen it up the goal is just for our community to know that we love them, that we are eager to improve our community and show love through hands-on work,” said Koch.
This year, more than 200 people participated in the love Lufkin community service project.
