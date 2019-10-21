Highway 59 near Garrison reopens after crash, hazardous spill

GARRISON, TEXAS (KTRE) - A highway that was shut down Monday morning due to a hazmat spill has now reopened.
Highway 59 North, just south of Garrison, was shut down for hours following a crash and spill.
The Nacogdoches County Pct. 1 Constable’s office posted a traffic alert Monday via social media saying north and southbound lanes of Highway 59 are shut down temporarily and drivers are urged to use caution in the area.
The Texas Department of Public Safety, Nacogdoches Fire Department, Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office and several volunteer fire departments were also on scene.
According to a DPS press release, a 2007 Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer was traveling north on Highway 59 when the driver swerved to avoid a vehicle that had hydroplaned. As a result, two containers with about 600 gallons of Scavsol 75T, a hazardous material, fell from the trailer and spilled onto the highway.
Scavsol 75T is a corrosive chemical, the DPS press release stated. A one-mile perimeter was set up, and a Haz-Mat team is responding to clean up the spill.
“We do believe that this can pose a threat to area residents. We have started evacuating residents a half-mile in each direction from the spill site,” the sheriff’s office said earlier via a social media post.
There have been no reports of injuries or illness, the DPS press release stated.
Garrison ISD was temporarily on lockdown as a precaution.
The closure extended from south of Garrison to U.S. 84 in Timpson.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.