Saturday apartment fire sends one to the hospital in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A man is in the hospital following an apartment fire in Nacogdoches Saturday.
According to the Nacogdoches Fire Department, they responded to the fire at 1013 Douglass Road at approximately 10:50 p.m. Saturday.
The fire department said the fire was contained in one unit and was put out before spreading.
The department said they rescued a man from the apartment and he was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital. The department said his condition is unknown.
The fire is under investigation by the fire marshal’s office.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.