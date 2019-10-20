Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Tonight through Monday morning are First Alert Weather Days. Strong to severe thunderstorms will be likely this evening through late tomorrow morning ahead and along a strong cold front. Storms will move in from the northwest and push southeast through East Texas throughout the overnight hours. A Tornado Watch has been issued for the northern half of East Texas through 2:00 AM Monday morning. Damaging gusty winds, large hail, and isolated tornadoes will all be possible with these storms. Stay weather alert and be sure to keep your phones charged in case you are included in a severe warning overnight. Conditions will clear out throughout the day tomorrow behind the front with breezy northerly winds and highs only reaching into the low to mid 70s. A cool start for Tuesday and Wednesday as we wake up in the middle to upper 40s and low 50s in the mornings with afternoon highs remaining mild in the middle to upper 70s. Another shot of showers and storms late on Thursday ahead of another cold front. Early showers on Friday with clearing conditions throughout the day. Mild afternoon and sunny skies return by next weekend.