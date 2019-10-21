Texas governor vists Sterling in Lufkin to promote manufacturing in Deep East Texas

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Governor Greg Abbott joined city and business dignitaries on Monday celebrating the grand opening of a new cross-laminated timber (CLT) manufacturing facility in Lufkin.
TerraLam CLT mats manufactured at Sterling are used to create temporary access roads and working platforms in the power, oil & gas, renewable, and general construction industries across the U.S., according to the company.
“We are excited to welcome Governor Greg Abbott, our clients, local officials, and members of the media to tour our state-of-the-art CLT manufacturing facility in the heart of Texas,” said Carter Sterling, CEO. “I am excited to connect our cutting-edge technology with the great resources of East Texas - People and Timber.”
The Lufkin CLT manufacturing facility is more than 375,000-square-feet situated on about 50 acres on US-69 southeast of the city.
“This investment means more jobs; it means more opportunity,” said Gov. Abbott. “It means more economic growth for this entire region.
“I just want you to know we also consider this to be a big day for Texas. Because the fact is, when local communities like this succeed, the entire state of Texas succeeds.”
This is the second CLT manufacturing facility for Sterling. Their first CLT line and Sterling’s corporate headquarters are in the southern suburbs of Chicago.
When both CLT lines are running at full capacity, Sterling produces up to 2,000 TerraLam CLT mats, about three linear miles, every day, according to the company.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.