Body found in Wells pasture identified

WELLS, Texas (KTRE) - The body of a person found in a pasture in Wells has been identified.
According to the Wells police chief, Harold Rapsilver, the body has been identified as Nicholas Alexander Pence, 22.
Pence walked away from his apartment on Sept. 29 between 5-5:30 p.m. and was reported missing by his grandmother.
Police say they are still waiting on the toxicology results from Tyler, but due to several items located where Pence was found the case is still under investigation.
The body was found on Saturday around 12:10 p.m. in a pasture on the northwest side of the city.
PREVIOUS STORY: Unidentified body found in Wells pasture
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.