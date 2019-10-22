Fire officials say weather caused fire which destroyed Nacogdoches County church

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A church in Nacogdoches County was deemed a total loss after a fire that officials say may be weather-related.
According to the Lilbert-Looneyville Volunteer Fire Department, at about 4:59 a.m. on Monday, several crews responded to the Trawick Presbyterian Church on State Highway 204, near County Road 831. At first, the caller reported a possible grass fire behind the church. At about 5:05 a.m., another person reported the church itself was on fire.
Crews arrived on scene shortly after. In just minutes of their arrival, the church was fully involved and crews found the fire had vented through the roof of the church. Lilbert-Looneyville fire reported the rapid growth of the fire was due to high winds.
Crews were able to contain the fire and stayed on scene till 10 a.m. putting out hotspots.
The department’s preliminary investigation indicates the fire started when high winds snapped an electric pole near the church which pulled the wires and weather head from the building. A neighbor also reported seeing a lightning strike near the church.
The church was deemed a total loss. According to the fire department, the members of the church will continue to have services. They will meet at the old Linn Flat VFD fire station and community center until they can rebuild.
