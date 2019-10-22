First Alert: The weather about as good as it can get for the Piney Woods

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weather is about as good as it could possibly get for us in East Texas. In fact, I would call this Chamber-of-Commerce weather since we have blue skies, light winds, low humidity, and seasonally cool temperatures in place across our part of the state.
With clear skies expected overnight, look for another chilly night as overnight lows bottom out in the upper 40′s.
We will have sun-filled skies with us on Wednesday as daytime highs top out in the upper 70′s, making for another opportunity to soak up some vitamin D and get outdoors.
Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive Thursday night and into Friday morning. Along and behind the front, there will be a 60% chance of some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Since we are not expecting a significant warm-up ahead of the next frontal boundary, the chances for heavy thunderstorms is less likely.
However, another soaking rain is possible, with another one-to-two inches of rain likely before we end the week.
The combination of northerly winds, cloudy skies, and rainy conditions on Friday means it will be a chilly day with high temperatures struggling to get out of the 50′s.
Skies should then gradually clear out over the weekend, giving way to a cool sunshine and below normal temperatures.
Another frontal boundary looks to come through early next week, but this one could be a dry front, meaning we would not see any rain.
