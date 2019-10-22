Mount Vernon players ruled ineligible by UIL State Executive Committee

Pflugerville, Texas (KTRE) - The UIL’s State Executive Committee has upheld a recent ruling by the 7-3A DI District Executive Committee on the eligibility of two Mount Vernon football players.
Both players were voted on individually and both players received a 5-1 vote against their eligibility. The District Executive Committee unanimously voted on October 8 against the eligibility of two players on the team believing the players moved to the district for athletic purposes. That vote came after a September 18 vote where the same DEC voted to allow the players to play.
It does not appear the school will have to forfeit any games since the players only played when they were ruled eligible to play.
