Nacogdoches police: Multiple suspects robbed 4 people at gunpoint at basketball court

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Multiple suspects robbed four people at gunpoint at a basketball court on South Pecan Street Monday night, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred at a basketball court in the Festival Park area of the park located in the 500 block of Pecan Street at about 8:40 p.m. Monday. The suspects took a wallet and several phones from the victims, the media report stated.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the suspects displayed at least one handgun.
Minor injuries were reported, Ayres said.
