Red Zone Top 10 Week 9: Here are the teams you don’t want to miss

9. Gilmer- (5-3) Last Week: 6 – It is hard to figure out the Buckeyes. No one else on the Top 10 has three losses but when you look at their schedule the three losses were to Paris by 17 (ranked at the time), state-ranked Carthage by 9 and to state-ranked Pleasant Grove by 13. They have wins over Atlanta (state ranked at the time) and state-ranked Newton. Gilmer is second in the district right above Spring Hill, whom they have already beat. This week, they play Pittsburg, who is 4th in the district.