SFA Volleyball’s massive rally proves what this team can do

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - If people were concerned about how high the ceiling is for SFA Volleyball then all they need to do is go back and watch their 8-1 rally on Saturday to claim set 1 against Southeastern Louisiana.
The Jacks trailed 24-19. A set 1 loss is not a killer but heading into the match the Ladyjacks had won 31 consecutive sets.
“The target on our backs has gotten extremely big,”SFA Head OCach Debbie Humpreys said. " Just sow you know winning is not easy."
Even when down the players kept their cool.
“After the first couple of [points we got back] it was just game on,” junior Margaret Dean said. “We knew what we needed to do and then got it.”
SFA seemed to gain all the momentum after the comeback to win set 1, 27-25.
“We were extremely aggressive,” Humphreys said. “At that point we were the ones with nothing to lose. W played real aggressive from that period on.”
Humphreys has always said the ceiling is high for this team that has gone 20-1 so far on the year. What she learned from her team was special Saturday.
“They really did take it to a whole other level we had not been to,” Humphrey’s said. “We need to play with nothing to lose. That is really hard when everyone keeps reminding us of how many matches we have won and how many sets we have won and ,'Oh my gosh, they might lose a set!' When everyone is freaking out it is hard for us to play as loose as we need to play.”
The team continues to gain momentum in the top 25 poll. Currently they are tied for 27th. They will play two road matches this week at Central Arkansas and Northwestern State before coming back home to play rival Sam Houston on Halloween night.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.