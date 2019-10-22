Texas House Speaker announces he won’t seek re-election after audio scandal

AUSTIN, Texas (KLTV) - After a growing number of fellow Republicans called for him to step down, House Speaker Dennis Bonnen has announced he would not seek re-election, according to the Texas Tribune.
“After much prayer, consultation, and thoughtful consideration with my family, it is clear that I can no longer seek re-election as State Representative of District 25, and subsequently, as Speaker of the House," he said in a statement released to the Texas Tribune.
In August, allegations surfaced that House Speaker Dennis Bonnen planned to target members of his own party in the 2020 primaries. The allegations stemmed from a June 12 meeting Bonnen held with conservative activist Michael Quinn Sullivan. Bonnen has been accused of encouraging Sullivan to target specific Republican lawmakers in exchange for media credentials.
