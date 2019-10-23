Blackhawk gun holsters recalled due to possibility of injury due to safety moving

(KLTV) - The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission reports that a voluntary recall has been issued by the maker of a gun holster.
Blackhawk T-Series L2C gun holsters are specifically being recalled due to a design flaw. The holster can change the position of the safety switch on the firearm without the user knowing it, the CPSC says. When this occurs, if the trigger is pulled the gun could fire unexpectedly, posing an injury hazard to the user and any bystanders.
The holster is made of molded plastic material. The black holster is designed to be used with Sig Sauer P320/P250 civilian firearms that clip onto the user’s belt. “2101213 A” is printed on the outside of the recalled gun holsters.
A refund will be issued if you have one of the 3,100 holsters that were made. They were sold by Bass Pro Shops among other sporting goods stores nationwide, as well as online at blackhawk.com from June-August 2019 for about $65.
The CPSC says users should stop using the holsters immediately and contact Blackhawk for a refund.
Call Blackhawk toll-free 888-343-7547 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at https://www.blackhawk.com and click on the recall tab located at the top of the page for more information.
So far, no injuries have been reported.
