Course record set at Run of the Panthers

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Grant Stafford had the goal of not just winning the Run of the Panthers but also setting a course record.
Stafford from Brookhollow won the boys 4th-5th grade mile race and he set a course record of 6:30.8.
“We do this for the younger kids to help promote a healthy lifestyle,” Lufkin coach Hunter Russell said. “We want them to know there is more then just baseball, football. There is something else in cross country and being able to run. It helps all our other sports by showing the kids that being active can help their entire life.”
Full results can be found here.
