East Texas Ag News: Why beef prices continue to fluctuate

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Over the last few years there have been multiple factors that have caused beef cattle prices to decline in the market.
But there have also been other factors that have caused prices to fluctuate this year too. An agriculture economics specialist with Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service says a fire at a meatpacking plant in Kansas in mid-August is one factor that contributed to lower cattle prices over the past month.
The plant handled 6 percent of the nation’s feed cattle capacity.
Another factor affecting prices is drought. Producers were cutting herds earlier and thinner than usual, and some were shipping calves sooner. County extension agents in Overton say establishing wheat pastures now could create a demand for stockers - but the prices for cattle likely won’t rise to previous levels until herds recover from the drought.
