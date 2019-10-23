First Alert: Increasing rain chances with our next cold front

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This weather is about as good as it could possibly get for us in East Texas thanks to the abundant sunshine, low humidity, and seasonally cool temperatures.
With clear skies expected overnight, look for another chilly night as overnight lows bottom out in the middle 50′s.
Thursday will be warm and breezy under mostly sunny skies as southerly winds kick in at 10 to 15 mph, leading to afternoon highs climbing into the upper 70′s.
Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive Thursday night and into Friday morning. Along and behind the front, there will be an 80% chance of some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Since rain will continue behind the frontal boundary, Friday is shaping up to be a cool, damp, and dreary day as a chilly rain will be ongoing. With the moisture in the air combining with a cool, northerly breeze, daytime highs may not make it out of the 50′s.
This end-of-week rain event looks to bring us another soaking, with one-to-two inches of rainfall likely before the moisture moves out on Saturday afternoon.
A few light showers and cloud cover on Saturday morning will give way to partial sunshine and clearing skies by the afternoon.
Once the sun returns this weekend, it will be a cool sunshine as chilly mornings give way cool afternoons.
We will have lots of sunshine in the forecast for Sunday through Tuesday before another cold front and rain chance return by the middle of next week.
