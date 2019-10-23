First Alert: Increasing rain chances with our next cold front

Our next weather maker and cold front will then arrive Thursday night and into Friday morning. Along and behind the front, there will be an 80% chance of some rain showers and isolated thunderstorms. Since rain will continue behind the frontal boundary, Friday is shaping up to be a cool, damp, and dreary day as a chilly rain will be ongoing. With the moisture in the air combining with a cool, northerly breeze, daytime highs may not make it out of the 50′s.