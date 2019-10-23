EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Another chilly start with temperatures in the 40s again this morning. Expect another sunny day but this time with a bit more of a breeze out of the south. This will warm temperatures into the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy tomorrow with temperatures again in the mid to upper 70s. The cold front arrives late tomorrow evening with a likely chance for showers and thunderstorms. The rain will continue overnight into Friday and could continue into Friday afternoon for some areas. Another dip in temperatures with highs barely reaching 60 degrees Friday afternoon with breezy north winds. More sunshine and continued cool conditions through the weekend with another cold front for early next week.