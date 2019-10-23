State cites Houston County Jail for not giving follow-up care to inmate

CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A state commission has added the Houston County Jail on its non-compliant list following an Oct. 8 inspection.
The inspection report states “an inmate did not receive follow-up care as instructed by a physician after discharge from a hospital.”
Counties are listed as non-compliant once they receive verification that the county has received official notice. Once they are determined to be compliant, the jails are removed from the list.
