East Texas Ag News: This week’s cattle and hay numbers

In the lighter classes, all feeder steers and heifers ended three to five dollars lower. The heavier classes finished steady to a dollar lower. That’s according to the east texas livestock market report in Crockett.
The market report also notes that slaughter cows are beginning to feel the marker pressure due to the heavier volumes and they ended four dollars lower.
The cooler temperatures are affecting animal health and forcing feeders to lower their figures.
The USDA weekly Texas hay report says hay trades were mostly steady to firm across the state.
A wide variety of hay quality is on the market from sporadic weather events across all regions.
