East Texas hunters prep as they anxiously await deer season

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - For a large group of outdoor enthusiasts in East Texas, it’s the super bowl and world series wrapped into one. Deer season.
East Texans are busy in preparation for what they need for the opening of the season, which is less than two weeks away.
The right rifle, the right ammunition, accessories, all of it going fast at places like Sportmans Outfitters in Longview.
“It’s very important you wear camo clothing because most brands cover your scent,” says Summer Martin of Sportsmans Outfitters.
Texas Parks and Wildlife says hunters spend over $4 billion annually on guns and hunting gear, all leading up to opening weekend.
“Oh my gosh, it’s like a kid in a candy store for the hunters,” Martin says.
The hot item for the season is the Ruger 350 rifle.
"When it first came out, it flew off the shelves," Summer says.
For many, deer season is a generational tradition, passed down from father to child.
“Hoping to pass it on a little, he likes being out in the woods and being outside. It’s going to be our first time sitting in a stand and see if we can see something,” said Barrett Norris with his one year old son Owen.
Deer season opens on November 2, 2019.
