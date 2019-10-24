First Alert: Turning cloudy, wet, and cool for the end of the week

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Our recent stretch of sunshine galore and fabulous weather will be coming to an abrupt end starting tonight as an approaching cold front quickly brings back the clouds and high-end rain chances to East Texas.
Since rain showers will continue behind the frontal boundary on Friday, it is shaping up to be a cool, damp, and dreary day across the Piney Woods. With the moisture in the air combining with a cool, northerly breeze, temperatures will hold steady in the 50′s all day long.
This end-of-week rain event looks to bring us another soaking, with one-to-two inches of rainfall likely before the moisture moves out on Saturday morning.
Saturday will feature lots of clouds to start with a few peeks of sunshine returning by the afternoon hours.
The sun will then return in full force starting on Sunday and going through Tuesday, albeit, it will be a cool sunshine as chilly mornings give way to seasonally cool afternoons.
A weak cold front will pass through on Monday but will come through on the dry side. A much stronger cold front will then arrive next Wednesday, giving us another quick shot of rain followed by even colder air spilling down into East Texas, just in time for Halloween.
To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather app. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.