Healthy Halloween Snacks

Healthy Halloween Snacks
On National Food Day, we're putting together some fun and easy snacks for your Halloween festivities. (Source: KLTV Staff)
By Erika Bazaldua | October 24, 2019 at 4:18 AM CDT - Updated October 24 at 4:18 AM

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Halloween is upon us and your kids will likely be getting plenty of candy this year! In an effort to balance out some of that sugar intake, we have some healthy snack hacks you can make at home in just a matter of minutes.

Candy Corn Fruit Stack:

Ingredients -

1 can of diced pineapple

1 can of mandarin oranges

Whipped cream

Stemless wine glass (for best visual presentation)

Instructions -

If you know what candy corn looks like, you’re already in business! You’ll want to drain all the fruit cans before you get started.

Next, add the diced pineapple at the bottom of your stemless wine glass or bowl. Add an equal amount of mandarin oranged on top.

Then, finish the snack with a dollop of whipped cream! (non-fat, low-fat helps keep those calories down even more)

Apple Zombie Bites:

Ingredients -

2 apples (red or green)

Creamy peanut butter

Mini marshmallows

Instructions -

First, wash and slice your apples. Next, spread peanut butter on one side of each slice of apple (don’t worry if it’s not pretty, the messier the better)! Place a row of marshmallows vertically in between two peanut butter coated slices.

Muahahaha! There you have a scary (healthy) zombie mouth!

Mozzarella Broom Sticks:

Ingredients -

Mozzarella cheese sticks

Pretzel sticks

Instructions -

Cut your cheese sticks in half horizontally. Then, carefully make slices at the ends of one side of the cheese, creating your broom’s “bristles.” Lastly, pierce the opposite end of cheese stick, creating your completed broom.

Don’t fly away too far!

We have more Halloween recipes from our very own Mama Steph in the East Texas Kitchen happening next week on East Texas Now.

You can catch her live on Monday, October 28th here.

Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.