Healthy Halloween Snacks

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Halloween is upon us and your kids will likely be getting plenty of candy this year! In an effort to balance out some of that sugar intake, we have some healthy snack hacks you can make at home in just a matter of minutes.
1 can of diced pineapple
1 can of mandarin oranges
Whipped cream
Stemless wine glass (for best visual presentation)
If you know what candy corn looks like, you’re already in business! You’ll want to drain all the fruit cans before you get started.
Next, add the diced pineapple at the bottom of your stemless wine glass or bowl. Add an equal amount of mandarin oranged on top.
Then, finish the snack with a dollop of whipped cream! (non-fat, low-fat helps keep those calories down even more)
2 apples (red or green)
Creamy peanut butter
Mini marshmallows
First, wash and slice your apples. Next, spread peanut butter on one side of each slice of apple (don’t worry if it’s not pretty, the messier the better)! Place a row of marshmallows vertically in between two peanut butter coated slices.
Muahahaha! There you have a scary (healthy) zombie mouth!
Mozzarella cheese sticks
Pretzel sticks
Cut your cheese sticks in half horizontally. Then, carefully make slices at the ends of one side of the cheese, creating your broom’s “bristles.” Lastly, pierce the opposite end of cheese stick, creating your completed broom.
Don’t fly away too far!
