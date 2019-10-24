If Proposition 10 passes, K-9 officers will no longer be considered property of law enforcement agency

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - After next month’s election, K-9 officers in Texas will continue to be considered deputies, but no longer considered law enforcement property.
“He is my best friend; I would love to have him for the rest of his career and his life,” Henderson County Deputy David Roberts says.
Deputy David Roberts and K-9 officer Kan have been working together since Kan was a puppy, and their partnership goes beyond drug busts and arrests.
“I spend more time with him than I do with my officers, than my family; he means a lot to me and I mean a lot to him, so if the next 7 or 8 years if we are still together, I would love the chance to keep him at home as part of the family,” Roberts says.
And if Proposition 10, or the “transfer of law enforcement animals amendment” passes, that’s possible for all K-9 handlers in Texas.
“Once their partner retires, it makes it to where they have the first choice to keep the dog at home,” Roberts says.
As of now, the K-9 officer is still considered a piece of property, owned by a law enforcement agency.
A retiring K-9 officer could be auctioned off to the highest bidder, donated, or even euthanized.
“Since it’s their property, and they have one handler, and their dog retires, they euthanize the dog and give that handler a new dog, but with this new law we would have the option to say ‘no, we want the dog, we don’t want to euthanize,’” Roberts says.
With Proposition 10, agencies could easily transfer a dog, horse, or another animal to the animal’s handler or another qualified person if the transfer is in the animal’s best interest. The author of Proposition 10 is State Representative Tony Tinderholt. He says the amendment is intended to honor the bond between law enforcement animals and their handlers.
Early voting began Monday and runs through November 1.
