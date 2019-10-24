Lufkin’s Jordan Moore’s record setting game propels him to ASB Player of the Week

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Jordan Moore is now in the Lufkin record books and is also the week 8 American State Bank Player of the Week.
In a 55-22 over Tomball, Moore went 18 for 25 for 467 yards and 4 touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and 1 touchdown. Moore set a school record for the most passing yards by a Lufkin quarterback in a 4 quarter game.
“What made the difference was the week before the game that we prepared real good,” Moore said. “We knew where they were going to be on defense and we took advantage of it.”
Head Coach Todd Quick has gained confidence in his junior quarterback that was first thrown into a starting role as a sophomore in 2018 while senior Kewone Thomas recovered from a hand injury.
“He is very disciplined at what he does,” Quick said. " He studies the film and studies the game. When you do that good things happen when you extend the play. One of the things I noticed the other night with Jordan’s ability to scramble, he changes direction and the wide receivers break the routes off and they work back and he has the ability to find him. Some quarterbacks are looking at the rush but Jordan is looking downfield."
It is no secret who is number one fan is.
“My Mom,” Moore said. “Coach Green, Coach Quick then my teammates.”
If he had another choice he would say his dad who was killed almost four years ago. it is a relationship he carries with him when ever he straps up his helmet.
“I know he is here with me,” Moore said. “Everyday, every step, every practice. Every school day, everyday I wake up. Everyday I go to sleep. he motivates me everyday.”
Moore and the Panthers put their perfect district record on the line Friday night against Magnolia West with sole possession of first place on the line.
“We just worry about each team every week,” Moore said. “We just worry about what happens Friday and then when that is over we look at the next one.”
