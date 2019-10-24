Nacogdoches police: 2 suspects robbed convenience store at gunpoint

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Two suspects robbed a convenience store on East Main Street in Nacogdoches at gunpoint early Thursday morning, according to the Nacogdoches Police Department.
According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the robbery occurred at the Lucky Stop store located at 1516 East Main Street at about 12:05 a.m. Thursday.
Sgt. Brett Ayres, a spokesman for the Nacogdoches Police Department, said that the robbery occurred as the store was closing for the night. Two unknown suspects entered the store, and one of them pointed a handgun at the clerk.
The suspects stole an undisclosed amount of cash and left the store, according to the media report.
No one was injured in the robbery, Ayres said.
