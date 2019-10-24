Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: A very pleasant afternoon ahead with temperatures topping off in the middle 70s and partly cloudy skies. Rain chances will be spotty at first, before ramping up late this evening and overnight as a cold front begins to move through East Texas. Showers and thundershowers likely throughout the day tomorrow, so make sure you plan ahead and keep the umbrella handy. No severe weather is expected, but on an off showers and thundershowers will make for a difficult commute to and from work/school. Rain will likely still be in the area by kick off so brace yourself for a soggy night of football. Behind the front, cloud cover, rain coverage and our colder airmass will keep temperatures cool throughout the day, with most of East Texas likely not breaking out of the upper 50s during tomorrow afternoon. Clearing skies through Saturday afternoon/evening with nothing but sunshine by Sunday morning. Low 70s for your Sunday afternoon, then a weak cold front will try to move into East Texas late Sunday-early Monday morning. If the front can move south enough to impact our area, we could see a drop into the middle 60s for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. Whether we see this front or not, a bigger change is on the way late on Tuesday as our next strong cold front moves in. Scattered showers along the front will be possible, then a bigger change in temps arrives with middle to upper 30s for Wednesday and Thursday mornings and upper 50s-lower 60s for the afternoon.