WATCH: We’re live at the East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off

KILGORE, TEXAS (KLTV) - The 27th Annual East Texas Oilmen’s Chili Cook-off is underway in Kilgore.
We’re live at the event. Tap East Texas Now to watch live.
The event begins at 10 a.m. today and runs until 1:30 p.m. in downtown Kilgore at the World’s Richest Acre. Oilfield service and supply companies will compete for the title of the best chili in East Texas.
The event benefits the East Texas Treatment Center, which offers physical and language therapy.
