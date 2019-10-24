Whitehouse’s Kaden Casey earns ASB Player of the Week honors

WHITEHOUSE Texas (KLTV) - Quarterback Kaden Casey and his Whitehouse teammates zipped past Lindale in Week 8 of the high school season.
Casey’s numbers were balanced - 220 yards rushing and one touchdown and four TD passes.
This week’s American State Bank Red Zone Player of the Week said run or pass, it’s fine with him with help from his protection
“I mean, if the offensive line hooks me up like they did Friday night, I can run,” Casey said. “I can also throw if my receivers can get open, so yeah I can do both.”
“He is good under pressure, and he’s had pressure just dealing with injuries in the last couple of seasons, and he’s finally fought back and gone through the adversity,” said Whitehouse coach Marcus Gold. “I think that’s what’s helped him over time, and now every game he’s gained more and more confidence and that’s more crucial in the last weeks of October and November.”
This afternoon he was presented with the hottest trophy in East Texas, and a scholarship check caught him off guard, he admitted.
“I mean I was I wasn’t expecting that $2,500, but I mean my team’s just got it done on Friday,” Casey said. “I just put up a lot of points and a lot of yards. Didn’t know it was that much Friday night.”
Whitehouse travels to Pine Tree. Casey is hoping his arm and legs can help him do something he’s not experienced before. Time’s running out on the senior getting a playoff win.
"A playoff win. I want to get a playoff win,' Casey said. “I haven’t been in a while that’s what I’m trying to do.”
If he keeps making big plays it’ll happen.
