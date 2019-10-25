Bananas Foster by Copeland’s New Orleans in Longview

(KLTV/KTRE) - Wesley Wynne from Copeland’s New Orleans shares his take on a classic New Orleans dessert: Bananas Foster.
Bananas Foster by Copeland’s New Orleans
To make Fosters Syrup from Scratch:
1 lbs Light Brown Sugar
1 oz. Myer's Dark Rum
1/2 cup Creme de Banana
3 Tbl Vanilla, Melipone
3/4 Cup Water
1/2 Cup Karo Light Corn Syrup
Combine all ingredients in sauce pan and
heat while stirring till sugar is fully dissolved.
To make the Bananas Foster:
1 and 1/2 Bananas
2 oz Salted Butter
1 Tbl Ground Cinnamon
4 Fl. Oz. Foster Syrup
2 Scoops Vanilla Ice Cream
To Dust Cinnamon
To Dust Confection Sugar
Cut bananas into 6 equal long pieces, peel off outer skin, and place in heated skillet along with cinnamon and salted butter. Saute on high heat while turning over bananas till coated evenly with cinnamon and bananas soften and start to turn darker in appearance. Add Fosters Syrup to bananas and stir. Place the two scoops of ice cream in center of small pasta bowl. Pour hot Bananas Foster topping over ice cream scoops. Dust rim of bowl and ice cream with powder sugar and cinnamon for presentation.
Visit Copeland’s New Orleans of Longview on Facebook by clicking here. They are located at 3213 North 4th Street in Longview.
