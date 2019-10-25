Bananas Foster by Copeland’s New Orleans in Longview

Cut bananas into 6 equal long pieces, peel off outer skin, and place in heated skillet along with cinnamon and salted butter. Saute on high heat while turning over bananas till coated evenly with cinnamon and bananas soften and start to turn darker in appearance. Add Fosters Syrup to bananas and stir. Place the two scoops of ice cream in center of small pasta bowl. Pour hot Bananas Foster topping over ice cream scoops. Dust rim of bowl and ice cream with powder sugar and cinnamon for presentation.