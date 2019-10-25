Congregation gives new life to historical vacant church in Angelina County

ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Congregants in the Prairie Grove community of Angelina County have given new life to an old church and cemetery grounds that have been abandoned for the past decade.
When the founder of what is now Prairie Grove Independent Fundamental Baptist Church was looking for a building to host services in, the old church building was made available to him.
“It’s got some historical significance in the area. Instead of coming in and just changing to a new name, we decided to come in and give rebirth to the old name that was here,” said Michael Rushing, outreach director for Prairie Grove.
Rebirth is the term Rushing used when describing what he did by inheriting the church and changing its name, formerly Prairie Grove Missionary Baptist Church, to its current one. However, Rushing was not aware of the historical significance of the building until the day he stopped by to have a look at the condition of the building.
“The Lord had been dealing with me on starting a church and stuff. One day when I was driving home, I spotted the building, and I said that looks like it’s been abandoned," Rushing explained. “I just pulled in and read the historical marker and saw it had a historical significance in the community, and we wanted to bring that back."
Without a congregation or a pastor signed on to launch the new church, Rushing felt moved to lease the church. The day he spoke with the building’s owners, he signed the paperwork. The search for members came later.
“The next step was to search for a man of God that had the same heart and desire I had, and that’s how we come about where we’re at today,” Rushing said.
The first service to be held at Prairie Grove Independent Fundamental Baptist Church will be held Sunday, Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. Whether he’s got one or 100 in the pews, Rushing said his church will be ready to spread the Word.
“We’re going to be an outreach church, where we get out in the neighborhoods and spread the Gospel to them, witness to them,” Rushing explained. “All of our preaching, all of our Sunday School teaching will be from the King James Bible. We’re more than just a teaching church, we’re going to focus on Bible teaching.”
Prairie Grove Baptist Church is located at 155 Prairie Grove Rd. in Diboll.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.