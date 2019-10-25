Despite 0-7 record, Huntingtonstill hopefull for playoff spot

HUNTINGTON, Texas (KTRE) - The Huntington Red Devils have yet to find the win column this season but they are still hopeful for a playoff spot.
The Red Devils made the playoffs for the first time in school history last year. They did so by beating Tarkington. This year Huntington could do the same thing when they host Tarkington Friday night in a win-and-your-in situation.
The Longhorns are 0-2 in district play. A win by Huntington would put them at 1-1. If that happens then worst case scenario is the two schools end up at 1-3 in district play. Huntington would own the tie breaker and make it in as the final 9-4A DII representative. There is no way Tarkington could make the playoffs if they lose to Huntington.
“The opportunity to get in the playoffs is big for our seniors,” red Devils Head Coach Joshua Colvert said. “I think they have ran with that opportunity here this week at practice. I think we will see a great game Friday night. We have to win every play. We have a single-minded focus. Our schedule has been pretty daunting. Six of our seven losses are to teams that will most likely make the playoffs. It is a tough test. I still feel like this football team is better then last year’s football team. We just haven’t had an opportunity to show it yet.”
Kickoff from Huntington on Friday night is set for 7:30 pm.
