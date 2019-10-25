Despite 0-7 record, Huntingtonstill hopefull for playoff spot

“The opportunity to get in the playoffs is big for our seniors,” red Devils Head Coach Joshua Colvert said. “I think they have ran with that opportunity here this week at practice. I think we will see a great game Friday night. We have to win every play. We have a single-minded focus. Our schedule has been pretty daunting. Six of our seven losses are to teams that will most likely make the playoffs. It is a tough test. I still feel like this football team is better then last year’s football team. We just haven’t had an opportunity to show it yet.”