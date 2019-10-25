ETX doctor warns vaping could make you more vulnerable to the flu

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -It's time to get ready for flu season. That's why an East Texas doctor wants you to pay attention to your symptoms especially if you use e-cigarettes.
Dr. Suman Sinha, Chief of Pulmonary Medicine, Christus Trinity Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler, tells KLTV ,”The mechanisms that can create severe lung injury and that can lead to death related to vaping and from flu. If taken together this could be a catastrophe.”
Dr. Suman Sinha says people who vape could be at risk for several respiratory illnesses.
“Vaping could impair immunologic function of the lungs and I would be very concerned in vape users that they could be at risk for a multitude of infections especially influenza in flu,” explains Dr. Sinha.
Health Professionals say people who are puffing on vape products are more likely to be diagnosed with the flu because their lungs and immune system are being weakened.
“When we talk about inflammation there's a surge of different types of cellular material and this cellular material does produce excess mucus as an endpoint,” says Dr. Sinha.
With one death here in Texas, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed more than 1,400 vaping related injury cases and 33 vaping related deaths in the U.S.
“Much of the vape related illnesses has to do with vaping of THC products and biproducts,” explains Dr. Sinha.
With the flu season on the horizon, Dr. Sinha says the similarities in symptoms could be challenging in diagnosing a patient with the flu or a vaping related illness.
“More than likely increase cough, you may develop a fever, low grade fever, or even a high-grade fever, shortness of breath. If you are vaping, make sure you do get your flu shot this year so that you're not at risk for or great risk for developing influenza,” adds Dr. Sinha.
Doctors say anyone who vapes should stop until more research can determine what is causing vaping related injuries.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.