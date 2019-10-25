ETX schools submit snapshot numbers

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The 2019 football season is not even over yet and we are already getting a glimpse of the landscape for the next two years of all UIL events. Next February the UIL will realign. Today was snapshot day, a day where districts must submit their enrollment figures for schools. In December the UIL will announce attendance cutoffs for each classification and then go to work on grouping schools into districts.
Below are the 2018 cutoof numbers for classifications and then all the East Texas schools that have confirmed numbers. Some numbers have been supplied by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.
6A - 2190 and up
5A Division I: 1840-2189 (127 schools)
5A Division II: 1150-1839 (125 schools)
4A Division I: 790-1149 (92 schools)
4A Division II: 505-789 (90 schools)
3A Division I: 335-504 (106 schools)
3A Division II: 225-334 (105 schools)
2A Division I: 161.5-224 (94 schools)
2A Division II: 105-161.4 (93 schools)
1A Division I: 55.5-104.9 (73 schools)
1A Division II: 55 and below (69 schools)
Tyler Lee 2304
John Tyler 2111
Athens 923
Brownsboro 751
Wills Point 697
Longview Spring Hill 545
Diboll 503
Huntington 491
Hughes Springs 331
Harmony 321
Waskom 279
Harleton 233
San Augustine 195
Alto 190
Joaquin 185
Mount Enterprise 115
