First Alert: A chilly, damp night in the Red Zone. Drying out this weekend.

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Periods of mist and drizzle will combine with chilly temperatures to make for a dreary night for high school football in the Red Zone. Make sure you dress in layers to stay both warm and dry.
Saturday will feature lots of clouds to start with a few peeks of sunshine returning by the afternoon hours as drier air starts to move back into our part of the state. Daytime highs will make the lower 60′s with a cool, northwesterly breeze making it feel a tad cooler.
The sun will then return in full force starting on Sunday, leading to a great all around fall day with highs in the middle 70′s.
Monday will feature more sun and pleasant temperatures before a weak cold front passes through late Monday night, bringing in a slight drop in our temperatures by next Tuesday.
A second and much stronger cold front is slated to blow through our part of the state next Wednesday, bringing us a 60% chance of showers followed by our coldest weather so far this fall season.
This will lead to cold weather coming in for Halloween and the start of November as morning lows could drop below 40 degrees for the first time this fall.
