‘Jacks looking to spoil McNeese post-season hopes

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA’s season has been rough under first year head coach Colby Cathel but the team is made up of players that don’t know the word quite.
Carthel’s number one selling point this year has been that his team, which has seen more playing time from freshman then he would like, plays until the very end. In five of the Lumberjacks six losses, the team has either held the lead in the forth quarter or had the chance to take the lead. Tow of the SFA losses have come in overtime. The only lopsided game was to nationally ranked Baylor and that game was a 14-7 game after the first quarter.
“Yall where here and before the season started I told you what could become of our season," Carthel said at his weekly booster club press conference. "We have pulled out a win and then played some games really, really close. At some point we have to learn to finish and win some games. Moral victories - I told people it took ACU six quarters to beat us. They couldn’t do it in four but at some point you have to start winning some ball games.”
The reality is for this team of 'Jacks there will be no postseason. The team is playing for pride at this point. Saturday will be only their third home game of the season. It will be homecoming so a large crowd is expected and the 'Jacks could shine and upset the season for McNeese State. The Cowboys are currently 8th in the Southland standings and would need to win out to be considered for a playoff spot. An SFA win would pretty much make it impossible for McNeese to make the post season.
SFA has lost two straight to the Cowboys. Their overall record against McNeese is 13-16-2. At home, the 'Jacks are 7-8-1 in the series and have not won in Nacogdoches since 2011.
“With where we are at with our team and our roster and injuries we are having to practice against air on offense,” Carthel said. “That is tough. The first look our O-Linemen see is on Saturdays so we are going to try to adjust some things from a practice point. Get us healthy to get us to Saturday but also be able to pick up some of those tough yards to pull out some of those games.”
