Nacogdoches woman arrested on murder charge after victim found on street dies

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches police arrested a woman on a murder charge Thursday after a man found lying in Pearl Street died of his injuries.
Milanikii Katalina Ybarra, 29, of Nacogdoches, is still being held in the Nacogdoches County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge. No bond amount has been set at this time.
According to the Nacogdoches PD media report, officers went to the 2200 block of Pearl Street at about 8:28 p.m. Thursday to check out a report of a person lying in the street. When they got there, they determined that the man lying in the street did not appear to have been hit by a vehicle and was suffering from “what was believed to be a puncture wound to the chest area.”
During the course of the investigation, Nacogdoches PD investigators learn that the victim had been stabbed with a knife. The victim as identified as Curtis Washington, 51, of Nacogdoches, a press release stated.
He was rushed to a local hospital.
“He was treated by medical personnel but he died as a result of his injuries,” the media report stated.
Nacogdoches PD officers found Ybarra at the scene. According to the press release, Ybarra and Washington lived together, but investigators believe that they were living together, but they were no longer in a dating relationship.
NPD officers arrested Ybarra at the scene.
“This is an ongoing investigation,” the press release stated. “An autopsy has been ordered by the justice of the peace. When further information becomes available, it will be released.”
Back in October of 2018, Ybarra was arrested on a different first-degree murder charge. She allegedly stabbed the father of her child in the stomach during the argument, and a witness took the knife away from her. The victim in that case, 25-year-old Donte Deandre Broussard later died at a Nacogdoches hospital.
