TPW Department: Game wardens used decoy deer to catch illegal hunters in Sabine County

SABINE COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Three Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens arrested one person and issued citations to several others after one of the suspects shot the decoy deer the wardens had set up in an area in Sabine County that is prone to illegal night hunting.
According to a press release compiled from recent TPW game warden reports, three game wardens from Sabine County, San Augustine County, and Shelby County set a deer decoy up in a part of Sabine County prone to illegal night hunting in early October.
Then at about 1 a.m., a truck passed the decoy, and a voice shouted, “That’s the buck!”
At that point, the pickup turned around and slowly rolled toward the decoy, and someone fired a rifle from the truck, the press release stated. The bullet struck the decoy deer in the neck.
“Once they realized it was a decoy, the truck took off and began throwing beer cans out of the window,” the press release stated.
The game wardens stopped the pickup and detained three people. When the game wardens searched the vehicle, they found a rifle and spent shell casing on the floorboard, the press release stated.
“The driver was arrested and charged with hunting from a vehicle, hunting at night, and hunting with an artificial light,” the press release stated. “The passengers received multiple citations.”
The cases are still pending, according to the press release.
