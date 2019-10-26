Nacogdoches ISD votes to seek qualifications from search firms to begin process of finding permanent superintendent

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD trustees on Thursday voted unanimously during a special meeting to seek qualifications from search firms to begin the process of finding a permanent superintendent.
According to a press release, Alton Frailey, who’s been with the district since April 2018 as interim superintendent, will continue to serve in that role for the time being.
The press release said trustees plan on interviewing firms next month before making a selection to conduct the superintendent search for the district.
Frailey initiated the trustees’ decision to begin the search for a permanent superintendent last month when he informed trustees it was time to start the process for him to step aside as interim chief. He and the Board of Trustees will determine at a later date what his timeline will be with the district.
The press release said Frailey joined Nacogdoches ISD April 1, 2018, as interim superintendent and said he expected to be in that role four to six months while the board conducted a search for a new school chief following the resignation of Sandra Dowdy.
Trustees decided to delay the search after Frailey came on board and identified plenty of needs within the district and commenced working to address them. That included restoring the trust and confidence of both the staff and community in the school district and one another.
“My wife and I have discussed this extensively, and both of us agree it is time to resume postponed activities and plans for my retirement years,” Frailey said. “It has truly been an honor to serve my hometown and strive to make for better learning and working experiences for the students and staff of Nacogdoches ISD.”
Frailey, a native of Nacogdoches, retired in 2016 after serving nine years as superintendent of schools for the nearly 74,000-student Katy Independent School District. He also previously served as superintendent for DeSoto (Texas) ISD and Cincinnati (Ohio) Public Schools.
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.