Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is the Weather Where You Live: Happy Saturday, East Texas! Our cloud cover will continue to slowly clear out through this evening and overnight. Tomorrow will start off cool in the upper 40s with patchy fog possible until the later morning hours. Lots of sunshine for your Sunday with a mild afternoon in the middle 70s. A sunny start to your Monday with another round of middle 70s in the afternoon before partly cloudy skies return Monday night. Tuesday we could see a few showers, especially later in the day. Wednesday will be wet with a strong cold front setting up to move through East Texas and an ample supply of gulf moisture to tap into. Showers and thunderstorms will be likely throughout the day, as well as overnight into Halloween morning. Once our strong cold front moves through East Texas, skies look to dry out by late morning/early afternoon meaning a chilly and breezy, but thankfully dry, evening for Trick or Treaters. Cold start to our Friday in the middle 30s with a few northern areas close to I-30 possibly experiencing a few hours closer to the low 30s. Next weekend looking to be a beautiful one with sunny skies and 60s in the afternoon.