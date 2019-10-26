Saturday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Early this morning we will continue to see grey cloudy skies and a few misty showers. As the sun comes up most of the wet weather will clear out but the cloud cover will stick around for most of the morning. Throughout the afternoon, the clouds will do their best to break up with a few peeks of sunshine possible late in the day with temperatures in the mid-60s. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s. Sunday and Monday will be similar with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s. A cold front will approach East Texas early on Tuesday morning, bringing the chance for a few afternoon showers. Wednesday, expect thundershowers and isolated thunderstorms throughout the day. Temperatures will only warm to the upper 50s. A few showers will stick around for Thursday morning. By the afternoon on Halloween temperatures will only warm to the mid-50s so trick-or-treaters will need a jacket. We will clear out and see plenty of sunshine on Friday.